Klaus Georg Schmid Purchases 65,000 Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Stock

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,285.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 240,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,632.30.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 166,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$80,842.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 20,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,120.00.

Shares of Blue Star Gold stock opened at C$0.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$28.70 million and a PE ratio of -5.45. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.31 and a 52-week high of C$0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.38.

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project, which consists of 9 claim blocks covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

