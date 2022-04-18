K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

KPLUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.28) to €38.00 ($40.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($18.60) in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €18.10 ($19.46) to €20.50 ($22.04) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Baader Bank raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS:KPLUY traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $19.16. 4,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,696. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

