KT (NYSE:KT) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

KT opened at $14.43 on Thursday. KT has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KT will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KT in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 23.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in KT during the third quarter worth about $795,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in KT by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 57.0% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 237,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

