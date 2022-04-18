Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stake Lessened by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $85.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

