Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Short Interest Up 26.6% in March

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 183,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
LSEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
Landsea Homes stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.24. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.
In other Landsea Homes news, Director Qin Zhou purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Forsum purchased 27,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 155,263 shares of company stock worth $1,243,693 in the last three months. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Landsea Homes by 3.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Landsea Homes by 553.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Landsea Homes by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.
Landsea Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
