Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Short Interest Up 26.6% in March

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 183,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LSEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Landsea Homes stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.24. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Qin Zhou purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Forsum purchased 27,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 155,263 shares of company stock worth $1,243,693 in the last three months. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Landsea Homes by 3.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Landsea Homes by 553.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Landsea Homes by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

