Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on LTCH. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Latch in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital lowered Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Latch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Latch stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. Latch has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $14.83.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Latch will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Latch by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Latch by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Latch by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Latch during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Latch during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

