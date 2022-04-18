Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.53. 169,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353,657. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

