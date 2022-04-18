Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $278,383,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,417,000 after purchasing an additional 315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.75.

NVO traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.85. 20,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.