Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

NYSE:TTE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.18. 54,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,500. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $133.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTE shares. HSBC cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

TotalEnergies Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.