Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $336,000 Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2 shares of company stock valued at $170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

INGR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.58. 4,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.09. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

About Ingredion (Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.