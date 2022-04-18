Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $349,000 Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.34.

NYSE RY traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.97. The firm has a market cap of $154.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $91.14 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

