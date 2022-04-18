Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

Shares of SPGI traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $388.87. 35,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,749. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.54 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $396.67 and its 200-day moving average is $430.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

