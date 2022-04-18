Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,170.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.38.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.75. The company had a trading volume of 51,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,635. The firm has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $170.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.19.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

