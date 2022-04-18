Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1,374.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Analog Devices by 18.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.78. 76,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,968,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.93. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

