Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $237.20

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $237.20 and last traded at $238.42, with a volume of 5316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $239.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.43.

Get Lennox International alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,670. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.