Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $237.20

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $237.20 and last traded at $238.42, with a volume of 5316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $239.96.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.43.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.70%.
In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,670. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lennox International Company Profile (NYSE:LII)
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
