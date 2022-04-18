Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Short Interest Update

Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of LVTTF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,506. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19. Levitee Labs has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.84.

Levitee Labs Inc develops and sells mushroom extract nutraceuticals, and supplies and equipment for mushroom cultivation. It operates through two divisions, MONK-E and Sporeo. The MONK-E division produces mushroom-based nutraceutical supplements with a primary focus on mushroom extracts. The Sporeo division produces sterilized spawn and substrates for mushroom cultivation.

