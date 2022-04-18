Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LBRT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.36.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

NYSE:LBRT opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.61.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,460,027. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.