Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $227.95

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $227.95 and last traded at $227.95, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.02.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 3.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Littelfuse by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Littelfuse by 18.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

