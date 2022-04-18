Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE LMT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $467.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,687. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.69.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.
In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
