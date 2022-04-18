Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $3,724,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Vertical Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.94.

JBHT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,476. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

