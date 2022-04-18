Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,887,000 after purchasing an additional 61,774 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $206,237,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,274,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,738,000 after purchasing an additional 40,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 7,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,093.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $184.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.36.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

