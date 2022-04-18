Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forward Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 44,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 583.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 150,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 128,779 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.45. 1,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,144. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

