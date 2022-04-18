Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.57% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $298,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 29,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $443,000. 38.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:KTF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,521. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.