Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.58.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $136.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.77 and a one year high of $174.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.18.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.97%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

