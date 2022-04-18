Mackay Shields LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,169 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,995,000. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,974,000 after acquiring an additional 58,794 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.68.

DHI stock opened at $72.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.79 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

