Mackay Shields LLC Has $7.21 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

GD opened at $243.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.43 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.23.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

