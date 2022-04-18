Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,985,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Generac by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,497,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 3,393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.25.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $251.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.00 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

