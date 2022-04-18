Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $155.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.17. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.70 and a 52-week high of $160.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.