Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,269,000 after buying an additional 119,336 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,484,000 after buying an additional 109,869 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 998.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,968,000 after buying an additional 103,098 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $59,112,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 146,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,070,000 after buying an additional 78,410 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $482.70 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $443.00 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $505.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.72.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

