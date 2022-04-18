Mackay Shields LLC Sells 172 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 73.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 52.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,135,000 after buying an additional 46,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $396.52 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.78 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.55. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

