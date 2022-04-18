Mackay Shields LLC Sells 3,115 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $41.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.00. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $41.21 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

