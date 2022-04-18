Mackay Shields LLC Sells 4,940 Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VPV opened at $10.91 on Monday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

