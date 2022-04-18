Mackay Shields LLC Sells 9,250 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

