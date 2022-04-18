Mackay Shields LLC Takes $5.65 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $287.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.57.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.45.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.