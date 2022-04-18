Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB stock opened at $507.06 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $486.74 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $645.86.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $882.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $771.76.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total transaction of $1,638,761.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

