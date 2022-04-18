Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.60.

MDGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $9,280,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,738 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,484,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.21. 5,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,874. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.74. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by $0.14. Equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.29 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

