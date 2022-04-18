Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.50

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.50 and last traded at C$12.25, with a volume of 58291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 29.75.

Major Drilling Group International ( TSE:MDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$138.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$122.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Major Drilling Group International news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.22, for a total transaction of C$183,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$195,520. Also, Senior Officer Marc Landry sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,968. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,905.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

