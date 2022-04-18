Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.50

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.50 and last traded at C$12.25, with a volume of 58291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.96.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 29.75.
In other Major Drilling Group International news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.22, for a total transaction of C$183,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$195,520. Also, Senior Officer Marc Landry sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,968. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,905.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (TSE:MDI)
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.
