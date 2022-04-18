Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Lowered to $17.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MTW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Manitowoc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.38.

NYSE MTW opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 2.17. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 93,351 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $837,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

