Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Short Interest Update

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,360,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 25,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,924,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,456,146. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $27.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

