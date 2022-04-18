Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.77.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE MMC opened at $169.76 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $124.62 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.