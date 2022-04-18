Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $47,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.53.

NYSE MA traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $354.39. 32,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,589,087. The business’s 50-day moving average is $353.76 and its 200-day moving average is $353.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

