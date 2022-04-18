MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) & Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Critical Comparison

MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) and Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MCX Technologies and Lottery.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Lottery.com 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lottery.com has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 435.71%. Given Lottery.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lottery.com is more favorable than MCX Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MCX Technologies and Lottery.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MCX Technologies $50,000.00 40.86 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A Lottery.com $68.53 million 2.07 -$10.95 million N/A N/A

MCX Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lottery.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Lottery.com shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of MCX Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Lottery.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MCX Technologies and Lottery.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MCX Technologies -56.27% -22.33% -18.51% Lottery.com N/A -12.72% -4.98%

Risk & Volatility

MCX Technologies has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lottery.com has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lottery.com beats MCX Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MCX Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

MCX Technologies Corporation focuses on delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Lottery.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lottery.com Inc., a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

