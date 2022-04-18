Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the March 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDIBY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC lowered Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDIBY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,303. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

