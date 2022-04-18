MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered shares of MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.75.

MEG Energy stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

