Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.73.

A number of research firms have commented on MLCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of MLCO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,096,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,456. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

