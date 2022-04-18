Mercantile Bank (MBWM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $45.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $34.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $543.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.45. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $40.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBWM. Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

About Mercantile Bank (Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

