Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.95. 85,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 174,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34.

About Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DMLRY)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

