Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of MBINP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.79. 1,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $30.24.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

