Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846,752 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $148,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.39. 203,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,235,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

