Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MREO opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mereo BioPharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MREO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 974.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 39,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 3,189.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 52,778 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 177.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 99.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after buying an additional 5,639,392 shares during the period.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

